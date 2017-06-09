Theresa May is set to stay on as Prime Minister under a deal with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to keep the Tories in power, sources have confirmed to HuffPost UK. The Ulster party, whose crucial 10 MPs May needs to secure a Commons majority, said that Jeremy Corbyn’s record as an “IRA cheerleader” prevented any deal with Labour. After the shattering loss of seats to Labour in the general election, May was set to head to Buckingham Palace to ask the Queen’s permission to form a minority government to cling onto the keys to No.10 Downing Street. Her 318 Tory MPs, combined with the ten DUP MPs, would allow a wafer-thin majority of just eight Parliamentary seats.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Jeremy Corbyn arrives at Labour HQ.

With the markets keen for stability and Brexit talks with the EU looming, senior Tory sources confirmed that talks were underway with the Ulster party. But despite anger among MPs at the performance of the Conservative election campaign, May was winning support to stay on for several years, rather than being forced out quickly. One member of the backbench 1922 Committee told HuffPostUK that they wanted her to stay in post as a “caretaker PM” for at least three years, and then hand over to a new leader. The period would see May stay in charge throughout the Brexit process, which is due to end with the UK quitting the EU in 2019. Crucially, the DUP – which emerged as Northern Ireland’s largest party – has decided that Corbyn’s record of working with Sinn Fein makes it impossible for them to work with Labour. A DUP source told HuffPostUK: “The two parties have worked well together for two years. There’s no reason to suppose they won’t continue to do so in future. “But the point made time after time to Labour MPs remains: for as long as you allow yourselves to be led by an IRA cheerleader, you exclude yourselves from entering No 10.”

PAUL FAITH via Getty Images Democratic Unionist Party leader Nigel Dodds (left) celebrates.