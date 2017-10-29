Theresa May To Write To John Bercow Over Sexual Harassment Culture In Parliament

Theresa May will write to Commons Speaker John Bercow to ask for his advice on changing a reported sexual harassment culture in Parliament.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt revealed the PM’s plan of action on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, following Sunday paper allegations about the inappropriate behaviour of several senior MPs.

He said International Trade Minister Mark Garnier is to be investigated by the Cabinet Office after he reportedly admitted he had asked his secretary to buy sex toys for him.

Hunt said the stories, if true, were “totally unacceptable”.