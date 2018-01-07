Downing Street has intervened in the bitter row over obscene tweets sent by Toby Young – the controversial appointee to the new universities regulator.

Number 10 sources said that Theresa May found his online postings “distasteful” and that any repeat would be “incompatible” with his position on the board of the Office of Students.

Young, a writer and free schools pioneer, has faced a growing barrage of criticism following his history of crude and misogynistic comments on social media – including multiple remarks about women’s breasts.