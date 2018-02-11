Theresa May Told By Tory MP To 'Go Down Fighting' Against The Brexiteer 'Mogglodytes'

PA Wire/PA Images

Theresa May has been urged by a senior Tory MP to face down the “Mogglodytes” on the Conservative benches and “go down fighting” rather than lead the UK into a so-called hard Brexit. Sarah Wollaston, the chair of the Commons health committee, said on Sunday the prime minister will face a leadership challenge from the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg even if she sides with them against the more pro-EU Tory MPs. In a series of Tweets, she said she “no longer” believed “the divisions in either Party can be healed” and May had to “make a choice”.

The #Mogglodytes plotting to oust the PM unless she bows to their demands need to face the reality that there is no Parliamentary majority for their disruptive, disastrous hard #Brexithttps://t.co/a0sY3UozQC — Sarah Wollaston MP (@sarahwollaston) February 11, 2018

Personally think it likely that the #Mogglodytes will try oust her anyway once she has done their bidding. PM should publish the evidence & clearly set out the case for alignment & a close relationship with EU in the National interest. — Sarah Wollaston MP (@sarahwollaston) February 11, 2018

Better for PM to go down fighting the case for what is the best for the economy of all parts of the UK. The indecision is no longer acceptable — Sarah Wollaston MP (@sarahwollaston) February 11, 2018

#EFTA may not be perfect but it would be less harmful than a walk-away, no-deal hard #Brexit and it should be considered as the best route for transition. Link here for info from Commons Library https://t.co/LotWcmaYIv — Sarah Wollaston MP (@sarahwollaston) February 11, 2018

Wollaston’s intervention came as Anna Soubry, one of the most pro-Remain Tory MPs, warned the prime minister there was no Commons majority for taking the UK out of the single market and customs union. Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme, Soubry suggested her allies on the Conservative benches could join with pro-EU Labour MPs to vote down May’s deal. “If this government doesn’t get this right, the majority of members of parliament, putting their constituents first, will find themselves unable to vote for a withdrawal agreement,” she said. Soubry, like Wollaston, wants the UK to join the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) after Brexit in order to open up access to the EU single market. Appearing alongside Soubry, Labour MP Chuka Umunna added: “There is no majority in the House of Commons for us simply to jump off a cliff.”