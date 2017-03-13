A blunder which saw Theresa May’s travel plans left on a train has been branded a “serious security breach”.

The Government has launched an investigation after the details of the Prime Minister’s schedule were found by a passenger.

As well as setting out transport arrangements for a visit to the North West, the papers included the address of a hotel May was booked in to.

The documents also outlined plans for a call to Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as well as arrangements for a “treasurers’ dinner” in Altrincham, the Press Association reports.