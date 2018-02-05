Theresa May Rebukes Donald Trump Again As Prime Minister Says She Is 'Proud' Of NHS

UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt immediately retaliated with a defence of the British healthcare system, saying it was preferable to that in the US.

The US President had blasted the UK’s “broke” health service in a tweet that came just minutes after Nigel Farage appeared on Fox News and blamed immigrants for the pressures on the NHS .

Theresa May has issued a thinly-veiled rebuke of Donald Trump after his attack on the NHS, with the Prime Minister saying she is “proud of having an NHS that is free at the point of delivery”.

May hits back at Trump. No10 says PM is "proud of having an NHS that is free at point of delivery" and rated among best in world. Adds @Jeremy_Hunt "speaks for the Govt on this matter".

PM spksmn:"NHS funding is at a record high and was prioritised in the Budget.. a recent Commonwealth Fund international survey rated the NHS the best in the world, for a second time ".

He said: “The Prime Minister is proud of having an NHS that is free at the point of delivery.

“NHS funding is at a record high and was prioritised in the Budget with an extra £2.8bn.

“In the recent Commonwealth Fund international survey, the NHS was rated the best in the world for a second time.”

The spokesman insisted May enjoys a “good relationship” with the president, but his latest remarks will put further strain on the special relationship.

In November, Trump retweeted three videos about Muslims depicting them as dangerous - with commentary that was heavily debunked - from Jayda Fransen, deputy leader of the fringe far right group Britain First.

In response, May said: “It is wrong for the president to have done this.” She added Britain First “cause anxiety to law-abiding people.

“British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far-right which is the antithesis of the values that this country represents: decency, tolerance and respect.”

The Prime Minister has also had to counter Trump when he tweeted about the Parsons Green attack in London and after he signed an executive order banning travel to the US by citizens of seven Muslim countries.

Two weeks ago, the pair had apparently settled their differences at the World Economic Forum in Davos.