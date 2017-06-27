Theresa May has called for a “major national investigation” into tower block cladding after the number of high rises which failed fire safety tests rose to 95.

The Prime Minister urged the expansion of the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower disaster as her Cabinet was told that samples of cladding from every single high-rise building tested across 32 councils had failed.

The “100% failure” rate was related on Tuesday morning by Communities Secretary Sajid Javid, as he updated fellow ministers with the results of the newest tests.

May told the Cabinet that she wanted to discover “what’s gone wrong” to allow the flawed cladding to be fitted to so many buildings over two decades.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that cladding issue should form a possible “second phase” of the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower blaze on 14 June, which is feared to have killed at least 79 people.

The fire, believed to have started in a fridge-freezer, destroyed 151 homes in the high-rise in north Kensington, west London.

Sources said that the investigation would focus on tower block materials used since 2000.

The public inquiry into the disaster has yet to appoint a chairman, but No.10 said that the PM wanted residents closely involved in drafting its remit.

The testing facility used by the Government can test up to 100 pieces of cladding a day, but so far only 32 local authorities have provided samples.

“The Secretary of State said he wanted samples to be sent in urgently,” the spokesman said.

Downing Street added that it would give an update later on the progress of checks on schools and hospitals requested in the wake of the blaze.

The TUC welcomed the announcement by the government that cladding on hospitals and schools will be tested for safety but on Tuesday said it was concerned that no guidance has been given to other employers who may have staff working in high-rise buildings.

General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Millions of people across the UK work in high-rise buildings, many of which could have cladding and insulation similar to that used in Grenfell Tower.

“Those workers need urgent reassurances about their safety, and if there is any risk to them, there must be immediate action.

“The government should give advice to employers on how to ensure that their buildings are safe. That includes information about what types of cladding and insulation material may be dangerous, how to get samples tested and what remedial action they should take if their cladding fails safety tests.