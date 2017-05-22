Here's How Theresa May's U-Turn Played On The Doorstep Seconds After She Announced It

If Theresa May was hoping for an instant bounce after her social care funding u-turn, she got in Colchester.

Tory candidate Will Quince was out canvassing for support in the seat he won from the Lib Dems in 2015 when news of the policy shift came through.

After being read out the details of his leader’s speech from the HuffPost UK, Quince continued knocking on doors in the Essex town – and the very next people he spoke to raised concerns over the policy.

Harry and Pam Trott, 72 and 70 years old respectively, told Quince that although they planned to vote Tory on June 8 the social care plan announced last week by the Prime Minister was a concern for them.

Pam’s mother spent £150,000 of her own money when she was placed in residential care, and although the Trotts were prepared for some change to be made to how social care is funded, the lack of a cap was worrying.

To visible relief from the couple, Quince was able to tell them that there would be a limit on what people would be expected to pay – although he was not aware of what that would be.

“Oh that’s great,” said Pam. “That was what was causing me worry, but it’s good she’s listened.”