Theresa May, the first British Prime Minister to be featured in American Vogue, has openly discussed her love of fashion with the magazine.

In the past, people who have tried to fuse the topics of fashion and politics have run the risk of being dismissed as frivolous, but hopefully May’s interview is a sign the times are changing.

Shot by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz for the publication’s May 2017 issue, May wears an array of British brands - from L. K. Bennett to Russell & Bromley - with pride.

“I think it’s important to be able to show that a woman can do a job like this and still be interested in clothes,” May told Vogue.