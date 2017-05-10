PA Archive/PA Images The Avon Vale hunt makes its way to the village of Laycock, Wiltshire on the traditional Boxing Day meet.

The Conservatives’ 2010 and 2015 manifestos included an election promise to offer Parliament a vote to repeal the Hunting Act. But as Britain prepares to leave the European Union, campaigners say that there are more important issues to tackle than revoking the Hunting Act. Eduardo Gonçalves, chief executive of the League Against Cruel Sports, told HuffPost UK earlier this year: “Being pro-hunting is no longer part of the Conservative DNA in the same way it has been in previous generations.” The Hunting Act 2004, which came into effect the following year, has been lauded by the League Against Cruel Sports as a “milestone law because it said for the first time that chasing and killing animals for sport was cruel and wrong”. Many MPs currently sitting in Parliament have never voted on the issue. The last vote was when the Hunting Act was passed in 2004. Although many voted along party lines, there were a number of rebels who turned against the majority in their party. Among those to vote in favour of the ban were Tories David Amess and Roger Gale, who are both patrons of Conservatives Against Fox Hunting, also known as Blue Fox.

Public Whip Rebel voters: 'Aye' means the MP voted for the Hunting Ban and 'no' means they voted against it

Speaking to HuffPost UK earlier this year, Amess said that any attempt to repeal the Act “would not have a chance of getting through the Commons”. He said: “For years and years there were only between four and six Conservatives against fox hunting. “That’s transformed. I think there are now at least 60 of my colleagues, perhaps even more.” Using data from They Work For You, comments from MPs and analysis from Protect Our Wild Animals, we reveal how key political figures are likely to vote if repeal is put to Parliament. Party leaders Theresa May, Conservative - Consistently voted against the hunting ban Jeremy Corbyn, Labour - Consistently voted for the hunting ban Angus Robertson, the Scottish National Party - Would vote against a repeal of the hunting ban Tim Farron, Liberal Democrats - Has said he would only vote to repeal the Hunting Act “if we can replace (it) with stronger and more comprehensive legilsation” Caroline Lucas, the Green Party - Would vote against a repeal of the hunting ban

Bloomberg via Getty Images Theresa May has 'always been in favour' of fox hunting

PA Archive/PA Images Andrea Leadsom, Environment Secretary, said last year she would vote in favour of repealing the Hunting Act 'in the interest of animal welfare'.

Shadow Cabinet Ministers Tom Watson, Deputy Leader - Consistently voted for the hunting ban John McDonnell, Shadow Chancellor - Consistently voted for the hunting ban Diane Abbott, Shadow Home Secretary - Consistently voted for the hunting ban Emily Thornberry, Shadow Foreign Secretary - Would vote against repealing the ban Nia Griffith, Shadow Defence Secretary - Would vote against repealing the ban Richard Burgon, Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and Shadow Lord Chancellor - Would vote against repealing the ban Angela Rayner, Shadow Education Secretary - Would vote against repealing the ban Keir Starmer, Shadow Brexit Secretary - Would vote against repealing the ban Barry Gardiner, Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade - Consistently voted for the hunting ban Rebecca Long-Bailey, Shadow Secretary of State for Business - Would vote against repealing the ban Jon Ashworth, Shadow Health Secretary - Would vote against repealing the ban Debbie Abrahams, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary - Would vote against repealing the ban Andy McDonald, Shadow Transport Secretary - Would vote against repealing the ban Teresa Pearce, Shadow Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government - Would vote against repealing the ban John Healey, Shadow Housing Secretary - Consistently voted for the hunting ban Valerie Vaz, Shadow Leader of the House of Commons - Would vote against repealing the ban Jon Trickett, Shadow Lord President of the Council - Consistently voted for the hunting ban Dave Anderson, Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland and Northern Ireland - Would vote against repealing the ban Christina Rees, Shadow Secretary of State for Wales - Would vote against repealing the ban Sue Hayman, Shadow Environment Secretary - Would vote against repealing the ban Kate Osamor, Shadow Secretary of State for International Development - Would vote against repealing the ban