Theresa May has vanished from the front of the Conservative website since losing her party its majority in the General Election, it was revealed today.

Labour MP Toby Perkins quizzed Tory First Secretary of State Damian Green over why the Prime Minister’s image no longer greets visitors to the Tory’s homepage in the Commons this afternoon.

May has been an ever-present on the front of the website since taking over as Prime Minister almost exactly a year ago, but has now been removed.

Speaking in Prime Minister’s Questions today, in which Green stood in for May, Perkins said: “Politicians are said to be here today and gone tomorrow but whatever tomorrow may bring the Prime Minister isn’t even here today to mark the end of her first year in power.

“I note for the first time since she’s become Prime Minister her image has now been removed from the front page of the Conservative Party website.

“Can the First Secretary tell us why she has gone from being the next Iron Lady to The Lady Vanishes?”