In classic Theresa May fashion, the Prime Minister’s trip to Brussels has thrown up a less-than-optimal photo opportunity.

May jetted over to the Belgian capital today for an EU summit, where it is thought she will attempt to push Brexit negotiations out of their current stalemate with an after-dinner speech.

But after an usual snap emerged of the Tory leader with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, President of France, trade deals and migration figures were the last thing on people’s minds.