In classic Theresa May fashion, the Prime Minister’s trip to Brussels has thrown up a less-than-optimal photo opportunity.
May jetted over to the Belgian capital today for an EU summit, where it is thought she will attempt to push Brexit negotiations out of their current stalemate with an after-dinner speech.
But after an usual snap emerged of the Tory leader with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, President of France, trade deals and migration figures were the last thing on people’s minds.
The photo shows the two EU leaders covering their mouths from on-looking reporters as they talk to May.
Unsurprisingly, the internet was quick to try and guess what the powerful trio might be chatting about, with hilarious consequences.
Some thought it could be about the precarious state of Brexit negotiations:
Others guessed it was about *that* disastrous speech at Tory Party conference:
Meanwhile, others thought it could be about something altogether more random...
The photo comes less than a year after a truly cringe-worthy video of May being snubbed at another EU summit emerged.
The toe-curling clip showed the PM desperately looking around for a friendly face as other EU leaders warmly greeted one another.