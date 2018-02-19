Is Theresa May Planning To Redistribute From Poorer Students To Rich Students?

So the government is finally reviewing England’s exorbitantly high tuition fees. This could lead to tuition fees being cut for the first time since their introduction in September 1998, and on the surface this is great news but a closer look suggests prospective reforms could be even more of a disaster than the status quo.

The most common source of funding being proposed to reduce tuition fees is by pushing universities into slashing or scrapping student bursaries and other funds intended to promote working class attendance. These cuts would presumably free up money from universities own coffers to cut fees.

The crucial problem is that this approach is based at its core on robbing working class students to fund tax breaks for the better off. Scrapping (or reducing) bursaries, which are already pretty inadequate, to pay for a discount for the rest is redistributive - the problem is that it’s redistributing funding from those on lower incomes to middle class and upper middle class students.

Reducing fees to within the region of £6000 is least likely to benefit students who go on to earn median or below the median incomes, it is most likely to benefit that wealthiest 17% of graduates who go on to pay off all of their student debt. Those who earn less after graduating would incrementally benefit less and less from a reduction of fees of this size, with students who go on to earn average or below-average incomes very unlikely to benefit at all. Money Saving Expert’s Martin Lewis is claiming that outside that first 17% it is only the next 10-20% highest earning graduates who would benefit at all from reduced fees, as the remainder of graduates would simply have the rest of their debts wiped off. To top this off, though the current system favours those who go on to make relatively little money, it also appears to disproportionately benefit the richest tenth of earners.