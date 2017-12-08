9 Hilariously Depressing Analogies For Theresa May's Brexit Deal

You may well have noticed that something rather big happened today - that’s right, a YouTube prankster cemented his head inside a microwave.
There was also another important story that may have just edged it in the “most read” stakes - but only just.
It is of course, the #BrexitDeal.
Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shook hands this morning on a deal which allows the Brexit talks to move on to trade negotiations.
Or to put it another way...
Remarkably, the deal appears to have united both Leavers and Remainers albeit in a unified chorus of displeasure at the PM’s negotiation skills.
And then there was Nigel Farage...
Regardless, one bright spot of the day was the flood of imaginative analogies for the day’s events.
THE DRUNKEN IDIOT
THE LANDLORD
THE USED-CAR SALESMAN
THE INEVITABLE CAT GIF
THE RUBBISH CYCLIST
THE UNI SLACKER
THE CHURCHILL
THE NO-NONSENSE REBRAND
THE FUDGER
K E Y P O I N T S O F T O D A Y’ S D E A L
-
A deal has been reached between the European Union and the United Kingdom on phase one of the Brexit talks.
-
The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker revealed early on Friday morning that “sufficient progress” has now been made.
-
This opens the way for negotiations on the future trade relationship between the UK and EU to begin.
-
Theresa May said the deal makes sure there will be “no hard border” between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
-
The prime minister said the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and British citizens living in the EU will be protected
-
A financial settlement will be paid by the UK to the EU which is “fair to the British taxpayer”, May said.
-
DUP leader Arlene Foster said she was now satisfied there would now be “no red line down the Irish Sea” separating Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
-
May will personally guarantee to the people of Ulster six promises, including leaving the EU customs union and single market and upholding the Good Friday Agreement peace deal
