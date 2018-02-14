Theresa May’s chief of staff has apologised for a Twitter “error” that led to him sharing three graphic porn videos publicly online.

Gavin Barwell, the Prime Minister’s most senior aide in Downing Street, regrets the embarrassment caused by the blunder, No.10 sources said.

The former Tory MP deleted his tweet on Wednesday after journalists discovered he had replied to a series of X-rated images and clips depicting “schoolgirls” and their “mum”.

Married father-of-three Barwell, who is paid £140,000 a year to advise the PM, used his Twitter account to reply to an adult-content account @twinkystar_69, which posts graphic videos and pictures.