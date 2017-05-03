We’re still more than a month away from polling day but this general election has already provided a slew of wonderfully awkward moments.
This election has five weeks to run but it has already given us things to rival 2015’s Ed Stone and bacon sandwiches.
From car crash interviews to unfortunately-timed photos, here’s a rundown of some of the most priceless moments so far...
1. Theresa May chips in
You’d have though the prime minister might have learned from general elections past to avoid be photographed tucking into food.
But it seems the ghost of Ed Miliband’s bacon sandwich wasn’t enough to stop these awkward snaps being taken while May was on a walkabout in Mevagissey on the north Cornwall coast.
2. Tim Farron is dogged by a bizarre remark
While on the campaign trail in Cambridge, the Lib Dem leader was overheard channelling Alan Partridge.
Hesaid “smell my spaniel”.
The Mirror explained that Farron, who has a spaniel called Jasper, was in fact making the remark to the dog of an activist attending the event.
3. Diane Abbott’s car crash interview
The shadow home secretary’s shambolic interview with LBC’s Nick Ferrari left many cringing.
Abbott struggled to explain how much Labour’s policy of recruiting 10,000 more police officers would cost.
Jeremy Corbyn, however, said he was “not embarrassed in the slightest” by the interview.
4. David Davis’ picture crop flop
The Brexit secretary suffered something of a Thick Of It moment when revealing the Tories’ “tax bombshell” poster.
The poster actually claimed Labour has a £45 million hole in their financial plan, with the strapline: “Corbyn: No bombs for our army. One big bombshell for your family.” It also featured a bomb labelled “more debt, higher taxes”.
Unfortunately, in one image of Davis, the sign appeared to read: “Hell for your family. Debt. Taxes.”
5. Knock and the door won’t be opened
In fact, Theresa May apparently believes firmly that she is a “doorstep campaigner”.
But when May tried to connect with the public while in Aberdeenshire over the weekend, things didn’t quite go to plan.