Acknowledging the social and economic divisions laid bare by the Brexit campaign, May said Britain needed to come together, stating: “As the fantastic MP Jo Cox, who was so tragically taken from us last year, put it: ‘We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us’.”

May said she would use the next 12 months to ensure Britain negotiates the right EU withdrawal deal for people whether they voted Leave or Remain.

Theresa May has quoted murdered Labour MP Jo Cox in her New Year’s message as the Prime Minister called for the country to unite after the “divisive” Brexit referendum.

Let me wish you and your family a peaceful, prosperous and happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/C5rhOlvt0H

@mbainesy @theresa_may bitter and twisted 48%me I love democracy, try it sometime you may find that you like it

@michael007772 @theresa_may populist tyranny is hardly democracy. How about YOU try parliamentary democracy. You might like it.

@theresa_may Having voted Conservative in every election since 1983 I'll never vote for a goverment that stripped me of EU Citizenship, ever

You don't give a fuck about my family, if you did you wouldn't be hassling my disabled wife. @theresa_may << Piss off

To be fair to the PM, there was also some support.

@theresa_may Thank you,same to you and yours,here's to regaining our independence from unelected foreign rule asap.🍻

“We have made a momentous decision and set ourselves on a new direction. And if 2016 was the year you voted for that change, this is the year we start to make it happen.

“I know that the referendum last June was divisive at times. I know, of course, that not everyone shared the same point of view, or voted in the same way.

“But I know too that, as we face the opportunities ahead of us, our shared interests and ambitions can bring us together.