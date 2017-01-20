Theresa May's Own Constituents Will Have To Pay More Council Tax To Tackle Social Care Cuts

Theresa May’s own constituents are facing a hike in council tax to cover Government cuts, her local Tory council has warned.

Maidenhead and Windsor’s leader Simon Dudley said on Friday that he could be forced to raise more money from residents in order to “protect the most vulnerable” from Whitehall funding shortfalls.

The move would cause further embarrassment for the Prime Minister after Conservative-run Surrey County Council revealed it planned to raise council tax by 15% to help fund care for the elderly.

Dudley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Surrey was simply a “canary in a coalmine” and other councils would be forced to follow suit.