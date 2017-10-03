Theresa May's Race Audit Set To Reveal 'Uncomfortable Truths'

The results of an audit of public services ordered by Theresa May when she first took office are set to reveal ‘uncomfortable truths’, the government has admitted.

The full results of the review, which will be published next week, will reveal how people of different backgrounds are treated across areas including health, education, employment and the criminal justice system.

Initial findings show the unemployment rate for black and minority ethnic people of working age is nearly double that for white British groups and that employment rates overall are far higher for white people than other groups across the country as a whole.

In education, more than nine in 10 headteachers are white British - but white pupils from state schools had the lowest university entry rate in 2016.

And on home-ownership, two out of every three white Brits owns their own home, while only two in five householders from any other ethnic group do.