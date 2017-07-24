Theresa May's Three-Week Summer Holiday 'Will Cost £700 More Because Of Brexit'

Theresa May’s three-week summer holiday in Europe could end up costing her £700 more because of Brexit, according to Labour.

The party has analysed the cost of the PM’s trip to Italy and Switzerland, including average hotel and food and drink costs, spending for souvenirs and the price of a cable car pass.

May’s spokeswoman announced last week she would be taking a break with husband Philip and that they would spend much of their time walking.

Based on a total cost of £5,000, the pound’s fall against the Euro and Swiss franc would see a £780 in items paid for in the local currency - although the actual cost of the break has not been revealed.

The pound is currently worth 1.12 Euros and 1.23 Swiss francs, its value having dropped sharply following the result of last year’s referendum.