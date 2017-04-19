These 13 MPs Voted Against Holding A Snap General Election On June 8

MPs this afternoon voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing Theresa May to hold a snap general election on June 8.

While 522 MPs decided to allow the prime minister to go to the country - 13 voted against.

Ronnie Campbell (Lab, Blythe Vally)

Dennis Skinner (Lab, Bolsover)

Ann Clwyd (Lab, Cynon Valley)

Paul Farrelly (Lab, Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Jim Fitzpatrick (Lab, Poplar and Limehouse)

Lady Hermon (Independent, North Down)

Clive Lewis (Lab, Norwich South)

Fiona Mactaggart (Lab, Slough)

Liz McInnes (Lab, Heywood and Middleton)

Alasdair McDonnell (SDLP, Belfast South)

Graham Stringer ( Lab, Blackey and Broughton)

Natalie McGarry (Independent, Glasgow East)

Michelle Thomson (Independent, Edinburgh West)

Ann Clwyd said she had voted against an election because it was a “cynical distraction” by May.

I voted against calling an early General Election because this is a cynical distraction from Brexit. PM is in trouble and running scared! — Ann Clwyd (@AnnClwyd) April 19, 2017

The majority of Conservative, Labour and Lib Dem MPs voted in favour of an early election. SNP MPs abstained.

The prime minister shocked Westminster on Tuesday with the surprise announcement that she would seek an early election.