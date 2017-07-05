The Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) has revealed the most common food hygiene mistakes people make - and it’ll make you re-think your kitchen routine. According to the RSPH, while we have high levels of food hygiene in the UK on the whole, some of us (including some professional caterers) are still making basic mistakes. The RSPH has released the list to mark the launch of its a new e-learning course in Food Safety, which is aimed primarily at the UK’s hospitality workforce. Here are a few of the hygiene areas we need to work on, both in professional and personal kitchens. Common Mistakes Made In The Home

Aside from the single most prevalent and remediable hygiene mistake – failing to regularly and thoroughly wash one’s hands – some of the most common and hazardous mistakes made by the public are: 1. ‘If it looks alright and smells alright, you can eat it.’ A dangerous mistake encountered frequently by RSPH examiners is thinking that dangerous pathogens in food must be detectable through sight, smell, or indeed taste. In fact, many of the most harmful and widespread pathogens can cause severe illness and even death when present only in very low numbers which don’t affect the taste, appearance, smell, or texture of the food at all. 2. Using one pair of tongs for a BBQ. As summer reaches full swing, many BBQ chefs will tend to spread pathogens via their equipment, by handling raw meat, cooked meat, and sometimes even salads all with the same tongs. Though most people know to avoid this cross-contamination – and would do so in their own kitchen – this practice often goes out the window when the BBQ lights up. 3. Failing to segregate raw and ready-to-eat foods. Food safety experts told RSPH that, though strict food segregation is well enforced in the catering industry, much of the general public do not appreciate the elevated risks of food poisoning that come with even slight mixing of raw meat with ready-to-eat food. Campylobacter – the most common cause of food poisoning in the UK – is found on the outside packaging of 5.7% of supermarket chickens, highlighting the importance of segregating food from the moment it hits the shopping trolley. 4. Washing raw chicken. Campylobacter, found on nearly 60% of supermarket chicken, will be killed by thorough cooking, but could spread throughout a kitchen when people try to wash their raw chicken under the tap. 5. Pets in the kitchen. This is a common practice in domestic kitchens. Even in homes where pets are kept off work surfaces they will still spread all kinds of pathogens, and ideally should be kept out of kitchens entirely. Common Mistakes Made By Caterers

