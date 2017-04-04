Almost one in five crisp varieties contain high levels of a known carcinogen called acrylamide, a new report has revealed.

Acrylamide has the potential to cause cancer in humans and, as such, is considered a public health concern by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

A review of 92 types of crisps from major UK snack brands and supermarkets found that some crisps - including snacks from Tyrrells, Aldi and Morrisons - exceeded the maximum recommended level of acrylamide.

The chemical is created when foods, particularly starchy foods like potatoes and bread, are cooked for long periods at high temperatures.