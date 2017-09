A no-brainer this one. The Tile Mate is a Bluetooth tracker that you can attach to anything you might need to locate. Use it as a key ring and those hours spent frantically turning over the contents of your home in search of your house or car keys are over. Via an app on your phone, you simply press a button and the Tile Mate rings.Similarly, if you have access to the Tile Mate but lose your phone, you press a button on the Tile Mate and it causes your phone to ring – this works up to a range of 100ft.But what if you attach a Tile Mate to something like a bike or rucksack and this gets lost or stolen and could be miles away? In this instance, the app lets you know the last location the Tile Mate was registered, while also utilising the Tile Mate community at large. If you register the item as lost, when someone else with a Tile Mate comes within Bluetooth range, you will receive an alert notifying you of the location.