These Guys Have A Solution To London’s Housing Crisis

The Hive Dalston, in East London, is an independent social space set up by the not-for-profit group ReSpace Projects.

They started with a rent-free lease for six months from a Hackney developer and just £250 start-up costs for insurance and safety equipment.

The Hive has since hosted over 1,000 community events as diverse as skateparks and conferences, religious ceremonies and burlesque performances - on occasion facilitating up to seven events a day.

Run by volunteers, the group claims it is self-sustaining as it has not required any external funding.

The volunteers are grateful to Hackney developer Investland for extending the lease to two and a half years.