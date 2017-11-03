All Sections
    These Guys Have A Solution To London’s Housing Crisis

    The Hive Dalston, in East London, is an independent social space set up by the not-for-profit group ReSpace Projects.

    03/11/2017 15:31 GMT

    They started with a rent-free lease for six months from a Hackney developer and just £250 start-up costs for insurance and safety equipment.

    The Hive has since hosted over 1,000 community events as diverse as skateparks and conferences, religious ceremonies and burlesque performances - on occasion facilitating up to seven events a day.

    Run by volunteers, the group claims it is self-sustaining as it has not required any external funding.

    The volunteers are grateful to Hackney developer Investland for extending the lease to two and a half years. 

    ReSpace Projects
    People dancing at an event at The Hive

    ReSpace believes the Hive is a working model of a solutions-based system that reuses wasted resources such as empty buildings, to give the public better access to space.

    “There’s a lot of need in this city, for places to live and start businesses for example. We’ve seen a lot of ‘live/ work’ or property guardianships discussed, but these can still be expensive and even exploitative. What’s wrong with just using buildings whilst they’re empty - for free? The landlord saves on rates and get peace of mind and security for their buildings, and the community gets a new library, meeting place, theatre, or something - whatever they need.” Gee Sinha, Founder

    Find out more about the Hive on Twitter and Facebook.  

