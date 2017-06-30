These Slow Motion Piercing Videos Are A Needle-Phobes Worst Nightmare

WARNING: This article contains videos some readers may find graphic.
Slow motion piercing videos - showing people having very sharp needles put through various body parts at an agonising pace - is the latest internet trend making us wince.
If you thought that the worst thing that the internet could serve up was those horrific videos of people having giant cystic whiteheads burst, then think again.
Dr Pimple Popper has nothing on these.
In true car-crash style, despite your eyes watering and your body wincing, you can’t quite look away.
The trend was picked up by Refinery29 on their Facebook page, but further research reveals these videos are everywhere and have garnered quite the following on social media.
One of the main posters is artist Jess McLeod, from the Enfield Underground Tattoo And Piercing Studio, who has several thousand followers and posts videos like this:
And if that has whet your appetite then try these out for size (although we warn you, this is not for the faint hearted).
We need a lie down after that.