Starting on the east coast in Oregon at around 6:20PM GMT and moving westward towards South Carolina, millions turned out to catch a glimpse of the rare phenomenon that lasts for just a few minutes.

The United States has just witnessed its first total solar eclipse in almost a century with millions turning out to watch the spectacle.

With NASA letting the rest of the world view the eclipse via its livestream it was down to the millions watching in person to capture the best images they could and it’s fair to say that they certainly haven’t disappointed.

This is really cool! And the temperature feels like it is dropping!!! #Eclipse2017 10 minutes out!! pic.twitter.com/i3qhW3hWFH

The lighthouse of Eckmuehl is seen in silhouette at sunset during a partial solar eclipse, as the moon passes in front of the sun, in Penmarc'h, in Brittany, France, August 21, 2017.

The umbra, the moon's shadow, over the United States from space is seen from the International Space Station from outer space, August 21, 2017.

A multiple exposure image shows the solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21, 2017.

People watch the solar eclipse during the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience at Madras High School in Madras, Oregon, U.S. August 21, 2017.

This is different to a lunar eclipse which takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon.

A total solar eclipse takes place when the Moon’s orbit places it directly between the Earth and the Sun.

The last total solar eclipse took place in Indonesia in 2016, you can see the stunning photos from that event here:

As it reaches Earth the umbra will get smaller, creating a dark spot, this is the total solar eclipse. The penumbra on the other hand gets larger, covering huge swathes of the planet with a partial solar eclipse.

AP A total solar eclipse is seen in Belitung, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. A total solar eclipse was witnessed along a narrow path that stretched across Indonesia while in other parts of Asia a partial eclipse was visible. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS A partial solar eclipse occurs Wednesday, March 9, 2016 as seen from Quezon city, north of Manila, Philippines. A total solar eclipse was witnessed along a narrow path that stretched across Indonesia while in other parts of Asia a partial eclipse was visible. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

ASSOCIATED PRESS A partial solar eclipse is seen in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. The rare astronomical event is being witnessed Wednesday along a narrow path that stretches across 12 provinces encompassing three times zones and about 40 million people. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

ASSOCIATED PRESS A partial solar eclipse occurs Wednesday, March 9, 2016 as seen from Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines. A total solar eclipse was witnessed along a narrow path that stretched across Indonesia while in other parts of Asia a partial eclipse was visible. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS The moon is obscuring part of the sun during a solar eclipse in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Pacific Press via Getty Images DONGGALA, CENTRAL SULAWESI, INDONESIA - 2016/03/09: A view of the partial solar eclipse captured from Donggala. The total eclipse starts over the Indian Ocean, made landfall across Indonesia, including Sumatra, Borneo, and Sulawesi, Teluk Tomini and Halmahera in the Moluccas and then headed out over the north Pacific Ocean, to ended near the Hawaiian islands. (Photo by Bambang Prastowo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Pacific Press via Getty Images DONGGALA, CENTRAL SULAWESI, INDONESIA - 2016/03/09: A view of the total solar eclipse captured from Donggala. The total eclipse starts over the Indian Ocean, made landfall across Indonesia, including Sumatra, Borneo, and Sulawesi, Teluk Tomini and Halmahera in the Moluccas and then headed out over the north Pacific Ocean, to ended near the Hawaiian islands. (Photo by Bambang Prastowo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SONNY TUMBELAKA via Getty Images The picture shows a total solar eclipse in Jimbaran on Bali island on March 9, 2016. A total solar eclipse swept across the vast Indonesian archipelago on March 9, marked by ecstatic sky gazers cheering the spectacle, devout Muslims kneeling in prayer and tribespeople performing rituals. / AFP / SONNY TUMBELAKA (Photo credit should read SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP/Getty Images)

Pacific Press via Getty Images NAKHON PATHOM, THAILAND - 2016/03/09: View of the solar eclipse around The Phra Sri thotphon President sakya phutthamonthon suthat at Office of National Buddhism in Nakhon Pathom. The phenomenon occurs when the moon laterally passes in front of the sun. (Photo by Vichan Poti/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Pacific Press via Getty Images MAKASSAR, SOUTH SULAWESI, INDONESIA - 2016/03/09: Partial solar eclipse as seen in Makassar. Several place in Indonesia experienced total solar eclipse, meanwhile in Makassar people just experienced the partial eclipse. (Photo by Yermia Riezky Santiago/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Pacific Press via Getty Images MAKASSAR, SOUTH SULAWESI, INDONESIA - 2016/03/09: The partial solar eclipse as seen from behind the negative film. Several place in Indonesia experienced total solar eclipse, meanwhile in Makassar people just experienced the partial eclipse. (Photo by Yermia Riezky Santiago/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Bullit Marquez/AP A partial solar eclipse occurs Wednesday, March 9, 2016 as seen from Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines. A total solar eclipse was witnessed along a narrow path that stretched across Indonesia while in other parts of Asia a partial eclipse was visible. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Heng Sinith/AP The moon is obscuring part of the sun during a solar eclipse in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)