The United States has just witnessed its first total solar eclipse in almost a century with millions turning out to watch the spectacle.

Starting on the east coast in Oregon at around 6:20PM GMT and moving westward towards South Carolina, millions turned out to catch a glimpse of the rare phenomenon that lasts for just a few minutes.

With NASA letting the rest of the world view the eclipse via its livestream it was down to the millions watching in person to capture the best images they could and it’s fair to say that they certainly haven’t disappointed.

Here are some of the best images from the US Total Solar Eclipse:

JASON REDMOND / Reuters People watch the solar eclipse during the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience at Madras High School in Madras, Oregon, U.S. August 21, 2017.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters A multiple exposure image shows the solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21, 2017.

NASA NASA / Reuters The umbra, the moon's shadow, over the United States from space is seen from the International Space Station from outer space, August 21, 2017.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters The lighthouse of Eckmuehl is seen in silhouette at sunset during a partial solar eclipse, as the moon passes in front of the sun, in Penmarc'h, in Brittany, France, August 21, 2017.

Mike Blake / Reuters Solar Eclipse in Depoe Bay, Oregon, U.S. August 21, 2017.

NASA

Mike Blake / Reuters Solar Eclipse in Depoe Bay, Oregon, U.S. August 21, 2017.

Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images

A post shared by NASA Goddard (@nasagoddard) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

This is really cool! And the temperature feels like it is dropping!!! #Eclipse2017 10 minutes out!! pic.twitter.com/i3qhW3hWFH — Gregory H. Johnson (@Astro_Box) August 21, 2017

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse takes place when the Moon’s orbit places it directly between the Earth and the Sun.

This is different to a lunar eclipse which takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon.

A solar eclipse creates two large shadows: The umbra and the penumbra.

As it reaches Earth the umbra will get smaller, creating a dark spot, this is the total solar eclipse. The penumbra on the other hand gets larger, covering huge swathes of the planet with a partial solar eclipse.

