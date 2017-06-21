These Women Are Organising Free Holidays For Grenfell Tower Victims And Emergency Services

Members of the public are offering free holidays to those who lost their homes in the Grenfell Tower fire, as well as members of the emergency services who helped tackle the blaze.

The initiative was set up by friends Angie Mays and Kay Gilbert, from Ilfracombe, Devon, who told the BBC they “just wanted to do something to help”.

The pair set up the Facebook group ‘Grenfell Tower Holiday Appeal’ to ask those with holiday homes, spare rooms or transport to help.

“We are asking for free donation of holidays to all those affected by the fire, victims, their families and the fire fighters,” the page says.

“We hope in time they will be able to have a much needed break away free of charge and have some respite away from the horrendous situation. Transport, food you name it, whatever you want to donate let us know. Thank you to every one for your support.”