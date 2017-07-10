14 Things All Pregnant Women Are Tired Of Hearing

Finding out you’re pregnant should be a time for celebrating, but many expectant mums have to deal with an influx of comments that are at best, irritating, and at worst, insulting.

Just because you’ve got another human on board, doesn’t entitle another person to comment on your size, food choices, or any other decision for that matter.

Here are 14 things all mothers-to-be are really tired of hearing.

1. So was the pregnancy planned?