9 Things You Can Do That Will Make All Vegetarians Angry

It is a truth universally known by all vegetarians that giving up meat isn’t just choosing a life dedicated to vegetables, it is an ongoing commitment to years spent defending your dietary choices.

For some reason there’s nothing strangers like better than grilling you on everything from the consistency of tofu, to hypothetical situations that require you to eat a pig.

Here are nine things you can do that are guaranteed to make vegetarians angry.

1. Charge the same for a meal with meat, as one without meat.