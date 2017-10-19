6 Things You Need To Know About HIV Drug PrEP

A drug which could “mark the beginning of the end for HIV transmission in England” has been hailed a “no-brainer” by researchers evaluating the financial impact it could have here in the UK. The study, published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases, analysed how much HIV prevention drug PrEP could save the NHS if it was rolled out nationally. It concluded that £1 billion would be saved over the next 80 years by offering the drug, which works by blocking HIV when it enters the body. It’s also thought the drug could prevent one in four HIV cases with men who have sex with men. Lead researcher Dr Alison Rodger, from University College London, told the BBC: “Not only is it a highly effective treatment, it will save money. It’s a no-brainer, so it’s a good thing to do.” In light of the news, and because PrEP is currently being made available to eligible patients via a trial on the NHS, here are six things you should know about the drug.

1. What is it? PrEP stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis. It is a course of drugs taken before sex to reduce a person’s risk of contracting HIV. The idea is that a HIV-negative person would take it to stop them from contracting the infection from a partner who is HIV-positive. The main brand of PrEP is called Truvada, there is also a generic version of the drug supplied on the NHS containing two medicines (tenofovir and emtricitabine). In some cases the drug is taken daily, while in others it is taken before sex - this all depends on a person’s ‘risk profile’, in other words: how at risk they are from contracting HIV. 2. What is the success rate? Recent statistics published by Public Health England (PHE) revealed new cases of HIV in gay and bisexual men fell by 21% in the UK in the past year alone. PHE said PrEP was a contributing factor in the downturn of diagnoses. In most major studies involving the drug, no one became infected if they took PrEP as recommended, according to the Terrence Higgins Trust. It’s worth noting, however, that if you don’t take it correctly it might not work. 3. Who is eligible for PrEP? If you’re at high risk of developing HIV, you are eligible for PrEP. According to the Terrence Higgins Trust, this includes gay and bisexual men, trans people, those in a relationship with a HIV-positive partner, and black Africans.