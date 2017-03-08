What if you could build a house, furnish it and move in within a single week? Sound impossible, and yet it could soon become a reality. San Francisco-based company Apis Cor have designed and built their very own house, all in just 24 hours.

How did they do it? 3D Printing. The company designed and built their very own mobile 3D printer and then used it to build a 400-square-foot house that’s about the same size as a standard hotel room. 3D printing a house isn’t just easy, it’s also incredibly cheap. The company claims that the house cost a little over $10,000 with the windows and doors actually taking up the majority of the cost. The house is made from concrete, which is then layered using the printer.

Apis Cor