This Incredible Optical Illusion Is Making Our Brains Hurt

A rather incredible optical illusion is currently doing the rounds on the internet and we have to admit, it’s a good one.

As you can see, the darker blue lines appear to be at slanting angles, snaking their way up the checkerboard.

If that’s what you see then we’re afraid we’ve got some bad news for you.

They’re just horizontal straight lines. Don’t believe us? Get out a ruler or object you know to be straight and hold it up against the image.

Annoying huh?