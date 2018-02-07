Evolution has allowed animals to come up with some pretty extraordinary ways to escape from predators, but none as bizarre as the Asian Bombardier beetle.

Even after they have been swallowed, the game isn’t up for the beetle, as they are able to eject a hot chemical cocktail inside the stomachs of their captor.

Researchers knew this happened, but hadn’t previously captured on film the process of the toad vomiting and the beetle walking back out of their mouth, completely unscathed.