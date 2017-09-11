This Chef Will Teach You How To Make £1 Meals That Look Delicious

Miguel Barclay is on a mission: to get the nation eating tastier food, for less money.
The chef, who found fame on Instagram, is a pro at creating delicious-looking meals at just £1 per head and now, he’s sharing his secrets with the world.
Barclay’s latest cookbook, ‘One Pound Meals’, details how to cut back on food costs by sourcing ingredients from a range of supermarkets and buying in bulk.
And better yet, he’s helping fans really save the pennies by putting some of his favourite recipes on Instagram for free.
Barclay is able to quickly compare current prices of key ingredients through the supermarket comparison app he created, Comparasaurus.
The free app allows customers to enter ingredients, such as “tomato ketchup”, and compare the prices in Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Waitrose, Ocado, Aldi, Lidl and Iceland.
Barclay’s money-saving meals rely on buying in bulk and freezing key ingredients for a later date, meaning the more you invest in the cooking plan, the easier and cheaper creating dinners becomes.
Check out some of his recipes below or buy his book on Amazon.
H/T: Metro.