Land Rover already have a reputation for building some of the best off-road cars in the world. So as you can imagine, cars that are built in their Special Vehicle Operations division are on another level. Well their latest creation is this: ‘Project Hero’

Land Rover

What you’re looking at is a specially modified drone-launching version of the company’s brand-new Discovery. It has been built specifically in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross and will be tested as a frontline vehicle in emergency response against landslides, avalanches and more. Hidden inside a roof compartment is a powerful drone that can travel up to 1km for 20 minutes and can move at speeds of over 30mph.

Land Rover

Designed as a first responder vehicle the car would arrive at the scene of an accident and then immediately deploy the drone, providing situational awareness through it’s live feed HD camera. It can be used for helping recovery teams or for search and rescue operations and has been specifically designed to deal with Austria’s mountainous terrain. Dr Jemilah Mahmood, IFRC Under Secretary General for Partnerships said: “We are grateful to Land Rover for their generous support over the past 60 years, and are proud of our ambitious global partnership that has transformed the lives of millions of people on four continents. “The partnership is supporting communities around the world to become more resilient in the face of natural disasters such as monsoons, flooding and earthquakes.”

Land Rover