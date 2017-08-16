This Company Will Pay You £28,000 Per Year To Test Sex Toys

A sex toy brand is looking for a new employee to try out its products - and get paid for it.

LoveWoo is currently advertising for the role of “sex toy reviewer”, who’ll be responsible for writing reviews on “sex toys, lingerie, games and much more”.

The successful applicant will be paid a rather respectable salary of £28,000 for their troubles and will get to work from home two days a week (for obvious reasons). The remaining three will be in a London-based office.

On top of that, the company has a policy of unlimited holiday, trusting its employees not to take the mick.