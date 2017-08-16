This Company Will Pay You £28,000 Per Year To Test Sex Toys

A sex toy brand is looking for a new employee to try out its products - and get paid for it.
LoveWoo is currently advertising for the role of “sex toy reviewer”, who’ll be responsible for writing reviews on “sex toys, lingerie, games and much more”.
The successful applicant will be paid a rather respectable salary of £28,000 for their troubles and will get to work from home two days a week (for obvious reasons). The remaining three will be in a London-based office.
On top of that, the company has a policy of unlimited holiday, trusting its employees not to take the mick.
To be in with a chance of bagging the job, you’ll need to have “excellent written and verbal communication skills” and will probably have some examples of previously published work up your sleeve.
A knowledge of using website content management systems and a good sense of humour also won’t go amiss.
Role responsibilities listed include:
:: Test a variety of products you receive from LoveWoo
:: Decide why the product is hot, what could make it hotter and give personal recommendations
:: Write a detailed, informative review of the product to a strict word count
:: Depending on assignment, produce video reviews (outside of the bedroom!)
:: Upload your reviews onto the website and use social media platforms to share them
:: Respond to customer queries and feedback for your reviews
:: Write clear, interesting features, tips and advice pieces, product roundups and buying guides
:: Attend meetings and training sessions with the team
:: Work from home two days a week and office-based three days a week
:: Become an advocate for the company and represent the brand in the best way possible
To apply for the job, simply upload a sample review, plus your CV or a video application to the LoveWoo website by Friday 15 September 2017.
We have a feeling this job will be very popular.