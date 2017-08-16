This Computer Could Diagnose Your Alzheimer's Long Before Symptoms Show

If you’re worried that the computers are getting smarter, then you might just be right as a machine has successfully learned how to diagnose Alzheimer’s and is now more accurate than any other method.

The machine learning program, which gets more intelligent over time, is able to make a diagnosis before the commonly known symptoms (such as forgetting where you put your keys) start to become noticeable in everyday life.

And as Alzheimer’s has no cure, early diagnosis is key to preserving patient’s independence.