Well now a joint research team from the University of Stanford and Swiss Federal Institute of Technology have developed an AI-powered camera that can actually track people around the hospital and make sure they’re washing their hands.

Tackling the issue of hygiene in hospitals is a difficult proposition. While you can provide staff and visitors with the tools they need, ultimately it’s up to them to make sure they use them.

To make sure none of the images it takes are identifiable, the team developed something known as a depth camera.

What this camera does is instead of assigning a pixel to a colour, it assigns it a distance from the camera. What you then have is an equally accurate image but one that’s made up of distances instead of colours.

This is perfect for anonymous monitoring because it can still assign an identity to a person but not one that can then be used by hackers or criminals.

To test their technology the team were able to install their cameras in two participating hospitals.

Cameras were set up around an acute care paediatric unit and an adult intensive care unit.

The cameras then tracked people both entering and leaving those units and measured how many followed the correct hand-cleaning protocol.