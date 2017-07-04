This Dad Is Still Trolling His Daughter's Selfies And It Never Gets Old

Last year Chris “Burr” Martin gave the world a lesson in how to be an embarrassing parent by recreating his 19-year-old daughter’s selfies.
And we’re pleased to report he’s still at it.
Martin is back in the spotlight after an Imgur user shared some of his more recent snaps online.
If anything, he’s upped his trolling game.
Previously speaking to HuffPost, Martin said he started recreating the selfies to teach some young men a lesson in respect.
“I saw she [his daughter] posted some provocative ones and what really bugged me was some of the guys commenting rude remarks like ‘you’re so hot!’ and all that,” Martin said.
“So I took a photo that was similar to throw water on the fire and asked, ‘what about me, guys!?’”
Thankfully, his daughter saw the funny side and Martin continues to recreate her photos on Instagram.
This is one dad joke we’ll never get tired of.