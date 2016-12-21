This Deep-Sea Fisherman's Twitter Feed Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

Roman Fedortsov is a deep-sea fisherman, which means that many of the hauls he brings in contain creatures few of us have seen before.

In the interests of curiosity, and because he’s a sadist who likes terrifying us, Fedortsov has been tweeting images of some of the animals that have been caught in their nets.

There’s is quite simply no other way of putting this: They’re terrifying. Utterly terrifying.

Truly alien conditions found at the bottom of the ocean (thanks to the crushing pressure and almost complete lack of light) mean life has taken something of an odd turn when it comes to evolution.

We present some highlights from Fedortsov’s feed which you can either enjoy or hide from, it’s up to you:

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Despite their almost hellish appearance, many of these creatures have adopted their strange forms in order to survive in conditions that would be almost unthinkable.

Pressures at the bottom of the ocean can reach an eye-watering 3000 pounds per square inch (that’s the equivalent of two cows), humans would simply be crushed. So while they are deeply terrifying, they are also absolutely fascinating.