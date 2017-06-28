At three years old, a little boy stood in front of his class, next to his school friend Laura, and told the room he had found his future wife.

Nobody expected it to be true, but the preschool sweethearts are now preparing to tie the knot.

Their story was recently shared by the Instagram account ‘The Way We Met’, where the unnamed guy explained: “Laura and I met in preschool. One of my very first memories is of being three years old and standing up in front of my preschool class, declaring that I would marry her someday.

“As kids, Laura taught me how to ride the swings, draw rolling hills and the ‘right way’ to properly eat string cheese. We have fond memories of playing hide-and-go-seek, chasing after each other on the playground and mischievously staying up during nap time.

“I was enamoured with Laura as a child and I still am to this day.”

The guy explained that he and Laura lost touch when they started primary school and for the next seven years, they only heard about one another via family Christmas cards.

“It wasn’t until high school that we reconnected by happenstance through a mutual friend. Within two weeks, we decided to be boyfriend and girlfriend,” he said.

The couple continued to date throughout high school and stayed together long-distance when they attended different universities.

“We remained a resilient couple until May 23rd 2015 when I decided to stay true to my preschool pledge and make Laura my wife,” the guy said.

“I proposed to her at the place it all began... our preschool classroom.”

More than 22,000 people have liked the post, with dozens commenting to say their story is “too cute”.

They’ve certainly taken #couplegoals to a whole new level.

