Search “female football fan” in Google and you’ll be met by a plethora of images depicting white, young, attractive spectators, usually sporting hot pants, a crop top, or both.

While this may be a true representation of some female football fans, we’re willing to bet the majority of women at your local stadium do not look like this.

To diversity this depiction, footie fans and photographers Amy Drucque and Laura Blake have been snapping portraits at matches up and down the country for their stunning project This Fan Girl.

“When we go to matches, we see women from all different backgrounds, all different ages, sizes, ethnicities. I think it’s really important to highlight the inaccuracies and celebrate female football fans in all forms,” Drucque told HuffPost UK.

“We were so excited when one of our images got into the Google search results - we’re starting to break through the wall of images of low cut, tight tops and inject some reality.”

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW LIFESTYLE Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest