Fact: electric cars are the way of the future. They've become more and more popular in recent years and we’ll be seeing an increase of them on our streets in the months and years to come - in fact, even Uber fans will be able to hitch a battery-powered ride in London from September, thanks to a new fleet of 50 electric cars available in the capital.EVs are a smart choice for good reason: they help to cut toxic air pollution, they can save you cash (the UK government offers a plug-in car grant of 35% off the cost of a car, there is no vehicle tax charge on EVs and they are also eligible for a 100% discount on London’s Congestion Charge). Some London boroughs also offer free or reduced-fare parking for EVs.Other benefits? They can be charged at home (the government offers grants up to 75% towards the cost and installation of a home charge point) or at a public charging bay, making petrol and diesel a thing of the past.Want to change your energy consumption habits without skimping on looks or convenience? Then you’ll want to know about the Nissan LEAF , an 100% electric hatchback that’s a leader in the zero-emissions vehicle market.With a range of up to 155 miles from a single charge (thanks to a larger capacity battery pack at 30 kWh), you can charge the LEAF at home or on the go.Your wallet will thank you, too: no more petrol costs or oil changes, and fewer fuel costs overall (as well as all of those government grants EV owners are eligible for).Whatever your needs: daily school run, occasional weekend getaway or a car that helps you run errands when you need to, electric cars like the Nissan LEAF can simplify your life. Oh, and in case you're worried you won't like driving one, don't be: a floor-mounted battery pack lowers your centre of gravity for a smooth ride.