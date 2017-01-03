Gyms can be pretty hostile environments. Large white rooms with limited views of the outside world and plenty of loud, potentially awful, dance music.
Well an architectural firm based in Italy have come up with a pretty stunning alternative to your morning spin class.
What you’re looking at is Carlo Ratti Associati’s concept of the Paris Navigating Gym; a floating gym that’s quite literally powered by your blood, sweat and tears.
Created in partnership with Technogym, Terreform ONE and URBEM, the Paris Navigating Gym is a floating gym boat that will cruise down Paris’ Seine River giving 45 passengers a workout unlike any they’ve had before.
This state-of-the-art fitness vessel is powered by energy sourced from passengers’ workouts.
Using Technogym’s ARTIS machines the bikes have been specially designed to harness the energy created by the rider and then put it to use elsewhere.
As the passengers use both the bikes and the cross-trainers the energy is then diverted to powering the boat’s engines which then allow it to sail down the river.
The idea is that as the boat travels down the Seine, passengers can hop on and off for as long as their workout requires.
“The Paris Navigating Gym investigates the potential of harnessing human power, at the same time producing a new urban experience and envisioning ways to further integrate the river in the city’s mobility infrastructure”, explains Carlo Ratti, director of the MIT Senseable City Lab in Boston and a founding partner of Carlo Ratti Associati.
If you think this remarkable vessel is nothing more than a concept though you might want to think again.
According to initial studies by the firm, the design, construction and testing of the Paris Navigating Gym could be carried out in less than 18 months.
