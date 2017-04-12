This Guy Put A 'Relationship Saving Station' In Ikea And It's What Every Couple Needs

A bank holiday is upon us which means one thing for cohabiting couples: a trip to Ikea.

While this always sounds like a good idea in theory - think quality time together, creating the home of your dreams and ending the day with meatballs - in reality, this is never how a day-date to Ikea goes down.

We give it two hours before you’re arguing about flat pack furniture and exclaiming: “How they hell do you get out of this place!?”

Thankfully, Comedian Jeff Wysask has come up with a ‘Relationship Saving Station’ to help couples work through their Ikea-driven rage.