This Guy Turned Real Life Into A Video Game And It Looks Awesome

If you liked Pokemon Go’s augmented reality offering, you’ll be blown away by a new adaptation of Portal for Microsoft’s HoloLens headset.

Valve’s gaming series was a big hit among PC gamers, but it looks even better when it’s rendered on to real-world environments.

Designed by Kenny W, an AR games developer, the HoloLens adaptation turns every surface around you into a potential site for a Portal.

It’s not the first time Kenny has built impressive AR environments for HoloLens. In November, he released amazing footage of an augmented Pokemon battle.