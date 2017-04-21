STYLE

This Hairstyle Inspired By Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino Has Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy

🦄 🦄 🦄 🦄

21/04/2017 10:21
Susan Devaney Writer

It’s official: there is no limit to the number of unicorn-inspired things we can lust-after. 

From unicorn shoes and nail art to makeup brushes, people can’t get enough of the mystical creature and it’s dreamy aesthetics. 

We thought Starbucks’ newly released Unicorn Frappuccino was proof we had reached peak mythical beast... but we were wrong.

Now, hairstylist Kelly Woodford, has created a candy-coloured do’ inspired by the chilled drink and it is magical. 

Taking to Instagram, Woodford shared a snap of her creation: 

“Unicorn frappuccino?! Unicorn hair!”

UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO?! UNICORN HAIR!!! Stay tuned tonight for a hilarious video!!! Ps. My clients are amazing. @kianarae96

A post shared by Winnipeg Canada (@hairbymisskellyo) on

Woodford also shared an insight into how she created the dreamy colour palette: 

The next big hair trend of 2017? We think so. 

SEE ALSO

More:

Uk Style Beauty Hair Hair Dye Unicorn Hair
Suggest a correction
Comments
This Hairstyle Inspired By Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino Has Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy

CONVERSATIONS