It’s official: there is no limit to the number of unicorn-inspired things we can lust-after.

From unicorn shoes and nail art to makeup brushes, people can’t get enough of the mystical creature and it’s dreamy aesthetics.

We thought Starbucks’ newly released Unicorn Frappuccino was proof we had reached peak mythical beast... but we were wrong.

Now, hairstylist Kelly Woodford, has created a candy-coloured do’ inspired by the chilled drink and it is magical.

Taking to Instagram, Woodford shared a snap of her creation:

“Unicorn frappuccino?! Unicorn hair!”

UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO?! UNICORN HAIR!!! Stay tuned tonight for a hilarious video!!! Ps. My clients are amazing. @kianarae96 A post shared by Winnipeg Canada (@hairbymisskellyo) on Apr 19, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Woodford also shared an insight into how she created the dreamy colour palette: