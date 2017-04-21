It’s official: there is no limit to the number of unicorn-inspired things we can lust-after.
From unicorn shoes and nail art to makeup brushes, people can’t get enough of the mystical creature and it’s dreamy aesthetics.
We thought Starbucks’ newly released Unicorn Frappuccino was proof we had reached peak mythical beast... but we were wrong.
Now, hairstylist Kelly Woodford, has created a candy-coloured do’ inspired by the chilled drink and it is magical.
Taking to Instagram, Woodford shared a snap of her creation:
“Unicorn frappuccino?! Unicorn hair!”
Woodford also shared an insight into how she created the dreamy colour palette:
The next big hair trend of 2017? We think so.
