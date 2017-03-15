Every now and then a gadget comes a long that prompts you to stop, stare and ask “Why?”. The Hushme is one of those gadgets, and after finding out why it exists we’re still utterly baffled (and more than a little terrified).

Hushme

This terrifying contraption is essentially a “smart muzzle” that serves one simple purpose: To keep your spoken conversations private. So how does it work? Well the idea is remarkably simple, the muzzle closes in around your mouth creating a seal that should cut out much of your chatter to the outside world. If nothing else it’ll just make you end up sounding like Bane.

We’re already seeing a flaw which is that if you’ve seen the Dark Knight Rises you’ll know that while Bane is very good at putting his message across in a physical manner, his small talk is appalling. We worry then that while your colleagues won’t be able to hear you complaining about them neither will the person on the other end of the phone. In case the odd word does seep out into the wider office though the muzzle also contains two speakers which quite literally drown out your voice using a range of not-even-slightly-annoying sound effects.

Hushme

Yes that's right. So not only does the clear act of using Husme convey that you're about to say something about your colleagues but then just to really hammer the message home they'll have the pleasure of listening to the calming sounds of R2D2 while you're doing it. YES OK there are some instances where this might be slightly useful: Standard embarrassing calls from family members, your boss calling, partners etc. However this just begs the question: Are you quite literally physically chained to your desk? If the answer is no then take the call, actually stretch your legs and be thankful of the excuse to get out of the office for five mins. At absolute best Hushme looks like it'll make a half-decent fancy dress outfit, at worst it definitely makes you look like you're gossiping and you don't want anyone to know about it.