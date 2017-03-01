Nearly 20 years ago, Tim Berners-Lee suggested that the power of the web was in its universality.

“Access by everyone regardless of disability is an essential aspect,” Berners-Lee, the inventor of the web, insisted.

But two decades later, his vision for a universally-accessible internet has not materialised.

The internet giants regularly flout readability guidelines by employing small, faint fonts, and tech-to-speak functions are far from perfect.

But now, a South Korean company has unveiled a new smartwatch that could present a solution.